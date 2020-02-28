Catholic World News

Philippine bishops criticize dam project

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The coming celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the country would be meaningless if we remain deaf to the cry of our poor indigenous people and if we remain indifferent to the destruction of our forests and their biodiversity,” said Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the bishops’ conference, in reference to the Kaliwa Dam.

