Catholic World News

Church in Poland holds day of prayer, penance for sexual abuse

February 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Polish Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “On the first Friday of Lent, penitential liturgies for the sin of sexual abuse of minors will be held in all parish communities in Poland,” according to the bishops’ conference. “Bishops will personally conduct such liturgies in cathedral churches.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!