Catholic World News

West Africa’s bishops denounce land grabbing

February 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “We strongly denounce the land grabbing and forced expropriation of land in all its forms,” the region’s bishops said in a statement. “States, companies, multinationals, and to all those involved in this disastrous operation of land grabbing and forced expropriation of land in Africa: …Do not strip the weak.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!