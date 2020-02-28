Catholic World News

Nicaraguan police surround Managua’s cathedral

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Once again the people of Nicaragua have been smeared with hatred, blood and death,” a missionary priest in Nicaragua said in reference to the repressive rule of the Ortega regime. “Until when? Nicaragua is no longer [under] a rule of law.”

