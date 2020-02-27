Catholic World News

Ghana: bishops urge all citizens to vote

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ghana have exhorted the faithful to vote in this year’s elections. “Following the footsteps of Jesus who did not shun his civil duties, all Christians should actively participate in the elections,” the bishops said in a pastoral letter.

