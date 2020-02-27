Catholic World News

‘Even apparently terrible things are signs of God’s infinite love,’ Korean prelate says of coronavirus

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “He alone knows how much destruction this disease will bring,” said Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon, who has called for fasting and the praying of the Rosary to end the epidemic. “But it is He himself who has permitted it. I pray to understand what the Lord is asking humanity, the Church, the diocese and me.”

