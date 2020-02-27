Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader emphasizes importance of communion with the papacy

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Staying in a complete unity with the Bishop of Rome as [an] Eastern Church, the UGCC feels its mission to witness to the Orthodox world that the unity with Peter neither restricts nor takes anything from us,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, during a lecture at the Angelicum in Rome.

