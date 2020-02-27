Catholic World News

Delhi archbishop calls for prayer, assistance to riot victims

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: NPR reports that “Hindu mobs appear to have targeted Muslims primarily” in recent violence. “In this moment of trial, while sudden riots torment Delhi, we come forward with our prayers and every possible effort to bring relief to those affected in terms of shelter, food and clothing,” Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi said in a letter.

