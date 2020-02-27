Catholic World News

Germany’s highest court, in landmark decision, declares there is a ‘right to a self-determined death’

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a law against physician-assisted suicide, the court ruled that “the right to a self-determined death” includes the “freedom to take one’s life and seek help doing so.” This “right,” the court added, “is guaranteed in all stages of a person’s existence.”

