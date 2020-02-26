Catholic World News

Seattle Catholic school head on leave after furor over gay teachers’ resignations

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The head of a Catholic high school in Seattle has taken a leave of absence, a week after two teachers at the school resigned after acknowledging that they planned marriage with same-sex partners. The resignations prompted angry protests. Seattle’s Archbishop Paul Etienne asked Mike Prato, the president of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, to take a leave of absence “out of care and concern” for both Prato and the school, the archdiocese said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

