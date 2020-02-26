Catholic World News

In suit, lay Catholics charge Detroit archdiocese fabricated abuse charges against pastor

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Catholics have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Detroit, charging that archdiocesan officials fabricated abuse charges against their pastor, Father Eduard Perrone. Father Perrone, who has denied the charges, was removed from his post last July. The lawsuit alleges that archdiocesan officials pressured witnesses to testify against the priest. The archdiocese has declined to comment on the case, citing the confidentiality of an investigation.

