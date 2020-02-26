Notre Dame revokes awards given to Jean Vanier

Catholic World News

February 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Notre Dame News

CWN Editor's Note: Investigators reported that Jean Vanier (1928-2019), founder of L’Arche, initiated abusive and manipulative relations with six non-disabled women.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!