Catholic World News

India’s bishops call for dialogue

February 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Matters India

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops called for dialogue with the poor, Dalits (once known as “untouchables”), and tribal peoples, as well as dialogue with cultures, religions, nations, and the unborn, stating, “We believe that the human being is to be respected and treated as a person from the moment of conception, that each and every human life has inherent dignity, and thus must be treated with the respect due to a human person from womb to tomb.” At their plenary meeting, the bishops also warned against false nationalism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

