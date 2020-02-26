Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to those affected by coronavirus

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish, again, to express my closeness to those who are ill with coronavirus and to health-care workers who are caring for them,” Pope Francis said following his Ash Wednesday general audience.

