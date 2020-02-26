Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on artificial intelligence

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The principal speakers at the February 26-27 conference (The “good” Algorithm? Artificial Intelligence: Ethics, Law, Health) are Nobel medicine laureate Shinya Yamanaka and former Italian education minister Francesco Profumo.

