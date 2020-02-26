Catholic World News

Franciscans in Idlib appeal for prayer

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Idlib Governorate (map) is the principal area of fighting in Syria. “We are in human misery,” said one Franciscan friar, and “more than 400,000 displaced persons isolated in the cold and in the snow, without food or water,” according to the report.

