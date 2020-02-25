Catholic World News

Another New York diocese mulls bankruptcy

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Ogdensburg, New York, has alerted Catholics that it is considering all options, including bankruptcy, in the face of a financial crisis cause by looming sex-abuse lawsuits. Ogdensburg could be the third diocese in New York, and the 22nd in the US, to seek federal bankruptcy protection.

