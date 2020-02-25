Catholic World News

California to pursue abortion-funding rule in insurance, despite threat to federal funds

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The state of California plans to enforce a new regulation requiring abortion coverage in health-insurance policies, in spite of the threat of a federal funding curb. California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state would persist in its effort to defend women’s “reproductive rights.” The state law, which allows no exceptions, would force Catholic religious orders to provide for abortion coverage.

