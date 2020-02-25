Catholic World News

Pray for the Church, especially in bad times, Pope says at St. Nicholas’ crypt

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On February 23, Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Bari, where the saint’s relics are venerated.

