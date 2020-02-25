Catholic World News

Canadian bishops shocked, appalled by report on Jean Vanier’s abusive relationships

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Investigators reported that Jean Vanier (1928-2019), founder of L’Arche, initiated abusive and manipulative relations with six non-disabled women. Jean Vanier was the son of Georges Vanier (1888-1967), a highly respected Catholic who served as the nation’s Governor General.

