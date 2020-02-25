Catholic World News

Arab bishops meet, discuss liturgical translations, regional youth day

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, exhorted the bishops of the Conference of Latin Bishops of the Arab Regions (CELRA) to overcome “every form of individualism and clerical authoritarianism in favor of a more intimate and effective collaboration at every level.”

