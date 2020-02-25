Catholic World News

In Poland, Church begins week of prayer for sobriety

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A great advocate of sobriety was Cardinal Wyszynski,” the Polish bishops’ media office stated in reference to Venerable Stefan Wyszynski (1901-1981), the Primate of Poland during the last 33 years of his life. “Be apostles of sobriety.”

