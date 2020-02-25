Catholic World News

Indiana bishop deplores anti-Semitism

February 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Today's Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, there has been a rise in recent years of anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic rhetoric in our society,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne —South Bend. “Further, there have been incidents of violence incited by hateful speech about Jews. The Church has firmly condemned such rhetoric and violence.” The Algemeiner Journal reported that the bishop’s words were “an oblique but thoroughgoing rebuke to the Jew-hatred” promoted by a writer who lives in his diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!