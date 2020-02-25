Catholic World News
Syrian priest who was kidnapped, tortured by ISIS tells his story
February 25, 2020
» Continue to this story on America
CWN Editor's Note: Father Jacques Mourad was freed in October 2015 after five months in captivity.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!