Tennessee bishop rips separation of children, parents
February 25, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “It is a scandal that children are still separated from their parents,” Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville said in an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s family separation policy. “This nation has lost any sense of morals and respect for innocent life. What right do we have to judge any nation as immoral and unjust!”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:04 PM ET USA
Since Twitter says I am not authorized to see the original, I will base my comment on what is written above. Assuming that Bishop Stika is referring to immigration policy with respect to illegal boarder crossers and "dreamers", the answer to his concern lies in the Congress. Trump offered proposed solutions to each of these cases early in his Administration. The fact that Congress would waste the people's time by spewing hatred instead of working on their own solutions justifies his sentiments.