Tennessee bishop rips separation of children, parents

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is a scandal that children are still separated from their parents,” Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville said in an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s family separation policy. “This nation has lost any sense of morals and respect for innocent life. What right do we have to judge any nation as immoral and unjust!”

