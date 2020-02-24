Catholic World News

Israel settlers eye land owned by Catholic archdiocese

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of Israel settlers moved onto land owned by the Latin-rite Patriarchate of Jerusalem, on the West Bank, on February 21, apparently hoping to stake a claim to the site. The settlers came in buses as well as cars, and some brought livestock. Church officials were dismayed that Israeli authorities made no attempt to prevent what seemed a clear act of trespassing.

