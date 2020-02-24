Catholic World News

Archbishop in Philippines forbids clapping at Mass

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishp Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan has told the faithful that they should not clap during Mass. Reminding the faithful that the Eucharistic sacrifice is a representation of Christ’s agony on Calvary, he asked: “Who claps while others are in pain?” Decrying the tendency for ministers to form a “self-organized mutual admiration club,” the archbishop recalled the words of St. Pius X, that “it is not fitting that the servant should be applauded in his Master’s house.”

