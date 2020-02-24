Catholic World News

Northern Italian dioceses suspend Mass as coronavirus fears mount

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Several dioceses and archdioceses in northern Italy—including the archdioceses of Milan and Venice—have announced that Masses and Ash Wednesday services will be cancelled until further notice. The drastic moves come after health officials restricted public gatherings in the region, which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. About 200 cases have been diagnosed in northern Italy, causing at least four deaths.

