Mexican bishops decry femicide

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The cry of pain of the victims of violence cries out to heaven for justice,” the bishops said in a statement. “Christians cannot remain indifferent.” (According to the Mexican government, 1,006 women were murdered in 2019 because of their sex.)

