Catholic World News

As coronavirus speads, Philippine bishops advise sprinkling ashes on Ash Wednesday

February 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Manila

CWN Editor's Note: “On Ash Wednesday, during the Imposition of Ashes, ashes can be imposed on the faithful by dropping or sprinkling a small portion of blessed ash on the crown of the head of the faithful with the prescribed formula,” the president of the bishops’ conference advised. “On Good Friday, during the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, at the part of the Veneration of the Cross, we strongly recommend also that the faithful refrain from kissing or touching the cross for veneration. Instead, the faithful are requested to genuflect or make a profound bow as they venerate the Cross.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!