Papal appeal for peace in Syria

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “While we are gathered here to pray and to reflect on peace and on the fate of peoples bordering on the Mediterranean, on the other shore of this sea, in particular in the northwest of Syria, a huge tragedy is unfolding,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address in Bari. “From our pastors’ heart, a strong appeal is raised to the actors involved and to the international community, to silence the sound of arms and to hear the cry of the little ones and the defenseless.”

