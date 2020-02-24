Catholic World News

Christ calls us to the ‘extremism of charity,’ Pope preaches in Bari

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his apostolic journey to the southern Italian city of Bari, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the city’s principal street (video). He preached, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. This is the Christian innovation. It is the Christian difference. Pray and love: this is what we must do … The Lord demands of us the courage to have a love that does not count the cost.”

