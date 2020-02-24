Catholic World News

Revision of canon law section on crime, penalties is necessary, Pope says

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Avoiding arbitrary solutions, the law becomes a valid bulwark in defense of the least and the poor, a protective shield for those who risk falling victim to the powerful,” Pope Francis told members of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts on February 21.

