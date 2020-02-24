Catholic World News

Some populist leaders’ speeches are reminiscent of 1930s, Pope tells Mediterranean bishops

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his apostolic journey to the southern Italian city of Bari, Pope Francis met with Mediterranean bishops (video) and emphasized conviviality in the sense of different cultures living together. He warned, “I grow fearful when I hear certain speeches by some leaders of the new forms of populism; it reminds me of speeches that disseminated fear and hatred back in the thirties of the last century. As I said, it is unthinkable that this process of acceptance and dignified integration can be accomplished by building walls.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

