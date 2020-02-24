Catholic World News

Respond to challenges posed by artificial intelligence, Archbishop Paglia urges

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am convinced that, as with nuclear and climate threats, if we do not meet the challenges of artificial intelligence head on, we will not really understand them,” the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said in an interview with an Italian publication. “It is true that attention is increasing, but we need to take a combined ethical, legal and academic leap forward.”

