USCCB, Catholic organizations praise Holy See, US government for response to coronavirus

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic Health Association of the United States joined Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (Ill.), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, in offering their “Catholic Response to Outbreak of Coronavirus.”

