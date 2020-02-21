Catholic World News

Pope advanced cause of married priests, Argentine archbishop claims

February 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: An Argentine prelate has argued that Pope Francis advanced the campaign for married priests in Querida Amazonia, even though the topic was not mentioned in the papal document. Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez explained that the Pope wants the faithful in the Amazon region to set their own standards. While the archbishop’s interpretation clashes with most readings of the apostolic exhortation, it is significant because Archbishop Fernandez is a close ally of Pope Francis, and because his essay appeared in the official Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!