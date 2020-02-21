Catholic World News

Coronavirus prompts Korean archbishop to cancel Ash Wednesday services

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thaddeus Cho Hwan-Kii of Daegu, Korea, has announced that Ash Wednesday services will be cancelled because of the threat of the coronavirus. The archbishop directed that for three weeks, there are to be no public gatherings—including Masses—at churches in his jurisdiction.

