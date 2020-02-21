Catholic World News

Bishops encourage government talks with separatists in Cameroon

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 16 Catholic bishops has written to Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, urging him to join in peace talks designed to resolve violence in the African country. The bishops recommend that the proposed talks, to be held under Swiss mediation, include “Anglophone armed-separatist groups and non-violent civil society leaders.”

