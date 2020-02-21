Catholic World News

Ivory Coast bishops meet with president, discuss national reconciliation

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation of 26.9 million (map), is 44% Muslim, 18% Catholic, and 16% Protestant, with 22% adhering to ethnic religions. President Alassane Ouattara, 78, assumed office in 2010; he has jailed opposition leaders and announced he will seek an unconstitutional third term.

