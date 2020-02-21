Catholic World News

Anglican primate calls for release of Boko Haram kidnapping victim

February 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archbishop of Canterbury

CWN Editor's Note: Leah Sharibu, 16, was among the 110 Christian girls kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Dapchi, Nigeria, in 2018. She is the last of the girls still in captivity, and her mother traveled to Great Britain to plead for assistance in obtaining Leah’s release.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!