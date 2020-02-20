Catholic World News

Bishop has ‘serious concerns’ about LGBT law clinic at Jesuit university

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington, has expressed “serious concerns” about an LGBT legal-advocacy clinic at Gonzaga University. The diocese said that Bishop Daly is “studying the issue further” and plans to speak with university administrators about the clinic.

