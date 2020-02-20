Catholic World News

Mexico City policy does not stop US aid for abortion abroad, group reports

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “Mexico City policy,” which bars the use of federal funds to international groups that promote abortion, still allows for federal grants to US-based organizations that sponsor abortion, the Population Research Institute (PRI) notes. PRI points to a campaign in Ghana, underwritten by the Population Council, which receives funding from the federal government.

