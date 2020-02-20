Catholic World News

Australian archbishop in Rome to discuss legal challenge to confessional seal

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Leader

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane is in Rome this week for talks with Vatican officials, as the Australian hierarchy plans a response to a new law that requires priests in Victoria to report evidence of child-abuse, even if it is heard in a sacramental confession. The archbishop said that he would also speak with Vatican officials about the status of Cardinal George Pell, whose appeal of a sex-abuse conviction will be heard by Australia’s top court in March.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!