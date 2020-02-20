Catholic World News

India’s bishops warn against false nationalism

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At their plenary meeting, the Catholic bishops of India issued a statement calling upon the country’s people to be “ever vigilant against all attempts to undermine the ennobling human vision of the constitution.” They insisted that India must embrace pluralism, warning against a “narrow and divisive cultural nationalism.” In an obvious counter to Hindu nationalists, the bishops suggested that India should endorse “constitutional nationalism.”

