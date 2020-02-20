Catholic World News

Catechist killed, parishes closed after jihadist attack in Burkina Faso

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic catechist was one of the 24 Christians killed by Islamic terrorists who attacked an ecumenical prayer meeting in Burkina Faso. The attack prompted Church officials to close a parish in area. Three of the six parishes in the Dori diocese have now been shut down because of terrorist attacks, and about 100 Catholics have now taken refuge at the diocesan cathedral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!