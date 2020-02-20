Catholic World News

Pope sees education as ‘ecological movement’

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a February 20 address to members of the Congregation for Catholic Education, Pope Francis said that education should be seen as an “ecological movement.” He He stressed the importance of education in bringing the student “to the knowledge of himself or herself, of the common home in which he or she lives, and above all to the discovery of fraternity as a relationship that produces the multicultural composition of humanity, a source of mutual enrichment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!