Catholic World News

United Arab Emirates, UN agency fund reconstruction of Iraqi church

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the United Arab Emirates (map), which Pope Francis visited in February 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!