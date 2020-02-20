Catholic World News

Bishop laments lack of security in Nigeria

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Human beings are being slaughtered regularly by terrorists who are suspected to have targeted the Christians,” said Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafo of Awka. “Security of life and property can no longer be guaranteed in Nigeria.” The nation of 209 million (map), the most populous in Africa, is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!