Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 12,000 boys have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, according to Boy Scout files revealed in court papers,” the Associated Press reported. (The 2004 John Jay report found that 4,392 priests were accused of sexually abusing 10,667 minors between 1950 and 2002.)

